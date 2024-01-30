METRO INC Q1 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - METRO INC (MRU.TO) revealed a profit for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled C$228.5 million, or C$0.99 per share. This compares with C$231.1 million, or C$0.97 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, METRO INC reported adjusted earnings of C$235 million or C$1.02 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to C$4.974 billion from C$4.670 billion last year.

METRO INC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): C$228.5 Mln. vs. C$231.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$0.99 vs. C$0.97 last year. -Analyst Estimates: C$0.99 -Revenue (Q1): C$4.974 Bln vs. C$4.670 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.