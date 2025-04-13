Metro Inc. Announces Unionized Employees In Varennes Ratify New Collective Agreement

(RTTNews) - Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) announced that unionized workers at the Varennes distribution center, part of its subsidiary, The Jean Coutu Group (PJC) Inc., have voted in favor of their new collective agreement.

The company noted that the new 5-year collective agreement will enable The Jean Coutu Group to continue to respond effectively to the needs of pharmacists owners affiliated with the Jean Coutu and Brunet banners, as well as to the needs of customers and employees, while enabling the company to remain competitive in the current environment.

