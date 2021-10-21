Markets

METRO FY Adj. EBITDA To Be At Upper End Of Guidance Range - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - METRO (MTTWF.PK) said, after a strong recovery in the second half, the company finished the fiscal year at the upper end of the sales guidance. The sales were flat or down 0.4% adjusted for first time consolidations. Due to negative currency effects, especially in Turkey and Russia, sales were down 3.4% to 24.8 billion euros. The adjusted EBITDA is also expected to reach the upper end of the guidance range.

According to preliminary and unaudited figures, fourth quarter sales increased by 9.5% to 7.1 billion euros. Sales in local currency were up 9.9%. The Group noted that the sales in Western and Eastern Europe were above pre-pandemic level.

Steffen Greubel, CEO of METRO AG, said: "It shows once again that our targeted investments in market share gains as well as service and product quality are paying off. Therefore, we will continue to invest in growth, among other things by expanding our sales force."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular