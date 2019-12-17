Markets

Metro Bank's founding chairman Hill steps down as non-executive director

Metro Bank said on Tuesday Vernon Hill, the founding chairman of the struggling British lender, had stepped down as a non-executive director.

Metro Bank had said in October that Hill, who quit as chairman but agreed to accept an honorary position, would remain a non-executive director of the bank until Dec. 31.

Chief Executive Officer Craig Donaldson is also leaving the company after a torrid year in which the British lender was engulfed in a damaging accounting scandal that wiped 90% off its market value.

