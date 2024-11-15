News & Insights

Metro Bank’s Director Offloads Shares on Stock Exchange

November 15, 2024 — 10:12 am EST



Metro Bank (GB:MTRO) has released an update.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC announced that Non-Executive Director Robert Sharpe sold 29,000 ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, amounting to a total of £27,184.60. This transaction, conducted on November 14, 2024, could interest investors tracking insider activities and share movements in the financial markets.

