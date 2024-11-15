Metro Bank’s Director Offloads Shares on Stock Exchange

Metro Bank (GB:MTRO) has released an update.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC announced that Non-Executive Director Robert Sharpe sold 29,000 ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, amounting to a total of £27,184.60. This transaction, conducted on November 14, 2024, could interest investors tracking insider activities and share movements in the financial markets.

For further insights into GB:MTRO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.