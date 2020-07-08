Metro Bank US$500m 5.5yr oversubscribed

MBT

Philippine lender Metropolitan Bank &amp; Trust, rated Baa2/BBB– (Moody's/Fitch), has raised US$500m from 5.5-year senior unsecured notes that were covered almost three times.

HONG KONG, July 8 (IFR) - Philippine lender Metropolitan Bank & Trust, rated Baa2/BBB– (Moody's/Fitch), has raised US$500m from 5.5-year senior unsecured notes that were covered almost three times.

The bonds with a coupon of 2.125% priced at 99.096 to yield 2.301% or Treasuries plus 200bp, inside initial guidance of plus 235bp area.

The Reg S deal, which has an expected rating of Baa2 by Moody's, drew final orders of US$1.4bn from 81 accounts. Asian investors took 81% and the rest went to EMEA. Asset managers and fund managers bought 57%, banks and private banks 29% and insurers and pension funds 14%.

The bonds will be drawn under the bank's existing US$2bn EMTN programme.

Proceeds will be used for longer-term offshore funding, and to diversify funding sources and refinance maturing short-term debt.

UBS and First Metro Investment Corporation were joint global coordinators and bookrunners. MUFG and SMBC Nikko were joint lead managers.

Metropolitan Bank & Trust is the Philippines' second-largest bank by assets, with a market share of about 13% as of the end of last year.

(Reporting by Jihye Hwang; Editing by David Holland)

