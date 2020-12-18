Metro Bank to sell residential mortgage portfolio to NatWest for 3.13 bln stg

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Metro Bank Plc MTRO.L said on Friday it was selling a portfolio of owner-occupied residential mortgages to NatWest Group Plc NWG.L for up to 3.13 billion pounds ($4.23 billion).

The deal is at a 2.7% premium on gross book value of the portfolio and is expected to result in a gain of about 83 million pounds, the company said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7403 pounds)

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

