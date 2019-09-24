Metro Bank shares plunge to new record low after debt issue axed

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Shares in Britain's Metro Bank MTRO.L plumbed a fresh all-time low on Tuesday, a day after the struggling lender scrapped a crucial bond sale aimed at bolstering its balance sheet in line with regulatory demands.

The lender's shares opened down as much as 17%, before paring some of its losses to trade 9% lower at around 250 pence.

Metro, which launched on British high streets in 2010, has struggled to rebuild investor confidence after disclosing a major loan book error in January that wiped off more than 1.5 billion pounds ($1.86 billion) of its stock value.

The lender ditched a 250 million pound bond issue on Monday after failing to attract investors, despite offering a hefty 7.5% yield.

Metro is required to raise bail-in debt known as 'MREL' to meet an interim regulatory deadline of Jan. 1, 2020.

Analysts at Barclays said the failure made it more likely Metro would have to sell further chunks of its loan book, after offloading a portfolio of mortgages to private equity firm Cerberus earlier this year.

"Regardless of whether Metro can eventually issue, we think there's an increasing likelihood – and need - for Metro to dispose of ‘non-core’ assets," Barclays analysts said in a note.

Since Metro Bank's admission of its loan book error the lender's shares are down almost 90%, making it the worst performing British bank stock in the FTSE 250 this year.

The mistake – which is subject to ongoing probes by regulators – led some business customers to pull money out of the bank and forced Metro Bank's founder Vernon Hill to announce plans to step down as chairman.

Metro Bank has been one of Britain's most shorted stocks this year, with hedge funds including Odey Asset Management betting the challenger bank's problems will get worse.

Almost 90% of shares available to short had been utilised as of last week, according to Astec Analytics data.

($1 = 0.8046 pounds)

(Reporting By Iain Withers and Sinead Cruise, editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan and Susan Fenton)

((sinead.cruise@thomsonreuters.com; 020 7542 5154; Reuters Messaging: sinead.cruise.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.