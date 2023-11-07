News & Insights

Metro Bank says deposit outflows return to 'more normal ranges'

November 07, 2023 — 02:19 am EST

Written by Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Metro Bank MTRO.L on Tuesday reported a 5% drop in deposits in the third quarter, although the struggling British lender added that the increase in deposit outflows seen before its capital injection had now returned to "more normal ranges".

Last month, Metro announced a 325 million pound ($400.27 million) capital raise and a 600 million pound debt refinancing, after urgent talks to bolster its balance sheet.

Deposits as at Sept. 30 stood at 15.61 billion pounds, compared with 16.37 billion pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8120 pounds)

