MTRO

Metro Bank posts rising deposits, lower first quarter lending

Contributor
Sinead Cruise Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Britain's Metro Bank reported a modest dip in lending in the first quarter and a 77 million pounds rise in total deposits to 14.6 billion pounds ($18.15 billion) as customers shrugged off lower fixed term deposit rates.

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - Britain's Metro Bank MTRO.L reported a modest dip in lending in the first quarter and a 77 million pounds rise in total deposits to 14.6 billion pounds ($18.15 billion) as customers shrugged off lower fixed term deposit rates.

The lender said the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on customers was difficult to predict with any certainty and it would provide an update on the economic consequences at its half-year results.

First quarter total deposits came in at 14.5 billion pounds while total net loans were also 14.5 billion pounds, some 169 million pounds below the Dec. 31 position.

The bank's loan to deposit ratio fell to 100% at the end of the quarter.

Metro said its capital ratios remained in excess of the regulatory minimum having controlled growth in risk weighted assets.

($1 = 0.8046 pounds)

(Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Iain Withers)

((sinead.cruise@thomsonreuters.com; 020 7542 5154; Reuters Messaging: sinead.cruise.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MTRO

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters