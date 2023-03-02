Metro Bank posts narrower annual loss on higher interest rates

March 2 (Reuters) - Metro Bank MTRO.L posted a narrower full-year loss on Thursday after the British mid-sized lender kept a tight rein on costs and benefited from a rise in interest rates.

The company posted an underlying pre-tax loss of 50.6 million pounds ($60.63 million) for the 12-month period ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of 171.3 million pounds last year.

($1 = 0.8346 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

