Metro Bank names Snyder as interim chairman, Vernon Hill to step down immediately

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Vernon Hill, the founding chairman of struggling British lender Metro Bank MTRO.L, has stepped down from his role with immediate effect, handing interim control to board member Michael Snyder.

Hill, who has agreed to accept an honorary position of emeritus chairman, will remain a non-executive director of the bank until December 31.

Snyder will serve as interim chairman until a permanent successor is appointed.

Metro is due to report third quarter earnings later on Wednesday.

News of Hill's exit follows a near-catastrophic year for one of Britain's most popular banking brands after it disclosed a major accounting error in January.

The bank, famed for its glossy branch network and unconventional customer perks including pet treats and weekend opening hours, was forced to raise capital at expensive rates to plug the gap in its balance sheet.

British regulators have yet to take any action against the bank or its management team for the accounting error but the lender has warned that possible penalties could be substantial and could lead to criminal investigations.

Its shares have shed almost 90 percent this year so far.

Metro had said in July that Hill, a U.S. entrepreneur who referred to Metro Bank customers as 'fans', would step down from his role after a permanent replacement had been found. The bank did not give details on why its succession planning has changed.

"The Board thanks Vernon for his vision which inspired and created Metro Bank ten years ago. He leaves a lasting legacy of creating fans through exceptional customer service and has revolutionised British banking," Snyder said in a statement.

