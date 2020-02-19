Metro Bank names interim boss Dan Frumkin CEO

Contributor
Muvija M Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Metro Bank's interim chief executive officer, Dan Frumkin, will take over the CEO role on a permanent basis, the British lender said on Wednesday.

Frumkin joined Metro Bank last September as chief transformation officer and, at the beginning of this year, replaced former CEO Craig Donaldson, who exited following an accounting scandal.

