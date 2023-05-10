Metro Bank (LSE:MTRO) Price Target Decreased by 5.35% to 117.30

The average one-year price target for Metro Bank (LSE:MTRO) has been revised to 117.30 / share. This is an decrease of 5.35% from the prior estimate of 123.93 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 50.50 to a high of 199.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.55% from the latest reported closing price of 97.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Metro Bank. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTRO is 0.19%, an increase of 51.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.49% to 5,790K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RPFGX - Davis Financial Fund holds 1,521K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,661K shares, representing a decrease of 9.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTRO by 41.25% over the last quarter.

DGFAX - Davis Global Fund holds 1,521K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,626K shares, representing a decrease of 6.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTRO by 60.99% over the last quarter.

DILAX - Davis International Fund holds 472K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MOWNX - Moerus Worldwide Value Fund Class N holds 467K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DWLD - Davis Select Worldwide ETF holds 440K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 460K shares, representing a decrease of 4.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTRO by 60.63% over the last quarter.

