Metro Bank interim risk chief exits before appointment

March 4 (Reuters) - Metro Bank MTRO.L confirmed on Wednesday that Grahame McGirr, who was set to be appointed as the company's interim chief risk officer in March, has left, a week after the lender posted a full-year loss and scaled back growth plans.

The departure comes as the bank is in the middle of a regulatory investigation after under-reporting exposure to higher-risk loans by almost a billion pounds last year.

"He was only in the business for a couple of weeks and the bank decided it wasn't quite the right fit and therefore he left," the company's spokesman said, adding that he arrived in early February.

Current Chief Risk Officer Aileen Gillan, who has held the position since 2013, will stay with Metro until March-end, while the company looks to make another interim appointment, he said.

Craig Donaldson and Vernon Hill, the CEO and chairman of the bank at the time of the accounting error, have since left the company.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

