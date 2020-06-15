MTRO

Metro Bank in exclusive talks to buy RateSetter

Contributor
Carolyn Cohn Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Hannah McKay

British challenger bank Metro is in exclusive talks to buy Retail Money, owner of peer-to-peer lender Ratesetter, though discussions are at an early stage, it said on Monday in response to media speculation.

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - British challenger bank Metro MTRO.L is in exclusive talks to buy Retail Money, owner of peer-to-peer lender Ratesetter, though discussions are at an early stage, it said on Monday in response to media speculation.

Sky News reported the talks late on Sunday.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com; 44 207 542 6320; Reuters Messaging: carolyn.cohn.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MTRO

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters