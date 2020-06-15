Metro Bank in exclusive talks to buy RateSetter

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - British challenger bank Metro MTRO.L is in exclusive talks to buy Retail Money, owner of peer-to-peer lender Ratesetter, though discussions are at an early stage, it said on Monday in response to media speculation.

Sky News reported the talks late on Sunday.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com; 44 207 542 6320; Reuters Messaging: carolyn.cohn.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.