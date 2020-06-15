Metro Bank in exclusive talks to buy peer-to-peer lender RateSetter

Adds background

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - British challenger bank Metro MTRO.L is in exclusive talks to buy peer-to-peer lender RateSetter, though discussions are at an early stage, the bank said on Monday in response to media speculation.

Metro Bank, one of the banks set up in the wake of the global financial crisis to challenge established names such as Barclays BARC.L and RBS RBS.L, was hit last year by a damaging accounting scandal which cost it its chairman and CEO and wiped 90% off its market value.

The bank said earlier this year it was cutting back growth plans after plunging into the red.

RateSetter launched in 2010 and is chaired by Paul Manduca, the outgoing chairman of British insurance giant Prudential PRU.L.

Peer-to-peer lending firms, which match lenders with borrowers via online platforms, have grown steadily in Britain since 2005, managing more than 5.3 billion pounds ($6.8 billion) in 2019, independent research firm 4thWay data shows.

However, several have struggled, with two firms - Lendy and Funding Secure - collapsing in recent years, prompting the Financial Conduct Authority to bring in tighter regulation.

Sky News reported the merger talks late on Sunday.

