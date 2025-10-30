Metro Bank Holdings (MTRBF) Price Target Increased by 10.50% to 2.06

The average one-year price target for Metro Bank Holdings (OTCPK:MTRBF) has been revised to $2.06 / share. This is an increase of 10.50% from the prior estimate of $1.86 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.72 to a high of $2.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 378.00% from the latest reported closing price of $0.43 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Metro Bank Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTRBF is 0.27%, an increase of 19.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.69% to 17,411K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DGFAX - Davis Global Fund holds 4,529K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,601K shares , representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTRBF by 10.56% over the last quarter.

RPFGX - Davis Financial Fund holds 3,421K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DILAX - Davis International Fund holds 1,809K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,835K shares , representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTRBF by 11.51% over the last quarter.

DWLD - Davis Select Worldwide ETF holds 1,459K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,807K shares , representing a decrease of 23.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTRBF by 12.23% over the last quarter.

DINT - Davis Select International ETF holds 1,426K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,453K shares , representing a decrease of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTRBF by 9.36% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.