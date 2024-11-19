Metro Bank Engages Shareholders Amid AGM Resolution Setback

Metro Bank (GB:MTRO) has released an update.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC faced shareholder opposition at its 2024 AGM regarding resolutions on pre-emption rights, prompting the Board to engage with dissenting investors. The company, known for its customer service and commercial lending, plans to incorporate shareholder feedback in future resolutions. Metro Bank continues to offer diverse banking services to its customers across the UK.

