Metro Bank Director Invests in Company Shares

Metro Bank (GB:MTRO) has released an update.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC reported that Cristina Alba Ochoa, a Non-Executive Director, purchased ordinary shares worth £196,346.16 on the London Stock Exchange over two transactions. This move underlines a significant personal investment in the company, potentially signaling confidence in Metro Bank’s future performance.

