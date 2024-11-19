Metro Bank Director Invests in Company Shares

Metro Bank (GB:MTRO) has released an update.
Metro Bank Holdings PLC reported that Cristina Alba Ochoa, a Non-Executive Director, purchased ordinary shares worth £196,346.16 on the London Stock Exchange over two transactions. This move underlines a significant personal investment in the company, potentially signaling confidence in Metro Bank’s future performance.
