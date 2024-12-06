Metro Bank Director Buys Significant Shareholding

Metro Bank (GB:MTRO) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Metro Bank Holdings PLC announced that Non-Executive Director Nicholas Winsor purchased 100,000 ordinary shares at a price of £0.9787 each, totaling £97,870. The transaction was completed on December 4, 2024, on the London Stock Exchange. This move reflects insider confidence in the company’s financial outlook.
For further insights into GB:MTRO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.