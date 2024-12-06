Metro Bank Director Buys Significant Shareholding

Metro Bank (GB:MTRO) has released an update.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC announced that Non-Executive Director Nicholas Winsor purchased 100,000 ordinary shares at a price of £0.9787 each, totaling £97,870. The transaction was completed on December 4, 2024, on the London Stock Exchange. This move reflects insider confidence in the company’s financial outlook.

