Metro Bank Confirms Discussion To Dispose Residential Mortgage Loans

(RTTNews) - Metro Bank Holdings Plc (MTRBF) Monday confirmed a discussion regarding a potential disposal of residential mortgage loans. The Bank stated that there is no certainty that a transaction will be agreed, or as to the terms of any such transaction.

According to Sky News, the lender is working with Morgan Stanley to raise capital for the sale of disposal of loans.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.