Metro Bank Confirms Discussion To Dispose Residential Mortgage Loans

July 08, 2024 — 11:44 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Metro Bank Holdings Plc (MTRBF) Monday confirmed a discussion regarding a potential disposal of residential mortgage loans. The Bank stated that there is no certainty that a transaction will be agreed, or as to the terms of any such transaction.

According to Sky News, the lender is working with Morgan Stanley to raise capital for the sale of disposal of loans.

