Metro Bank CFO Hopkinson to step down

Jan 12 (Reuters) - British lender Metro Bank MTRO.L on Friday said its chief financial officer James Hopkinson would leave the company during the first quarter of 2024.

The bank provided no reason for Hopkinson's departure.

Cristina Alba Ochoa will act as interim chief financial officer from Jan. 15 and the bank has started looking for a permanent successor, it said in a filing.

Metro Bank launched in 2010 aiming to challenge the dominance of Britain's big banks but the lender has suffered a string of setbacks, such as accounting errors, leadership departures and delayed regulatory approval for key capital relief trades.

In October, it announced a 325 million pound ($415 million) capital raising and 600 million pound in debt refinancing, after urgent negotiations to bolster its balance sheet.

In November, the bank announced cost-cutting plans.

($1 = 0.7836 pounds)

