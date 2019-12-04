Metro Bank CEO Craig Donaldson to step down

Contributor
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Britain's troubled Metro Bank said Chief Executive Craig Donaldson had agreed with the board to step down at the end of the year and that Chief Transformation Officer Dan Frumkin will become interim head, effective Jan. 1.

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Britain's troubled Metro Bank MTRO.L said Chief Executive Craig Donaldson had agreed with the board to step down at the end of the year and that Chief Transformation Officer Dan Frumkin will become interim head, effective Jan. 1.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More