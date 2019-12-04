Metro Bank CEO Craig Donaldson to step down

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Britain's troubled Metro Bank MTRO.L said Chief Executive Craig Donaldson had agreed with the board to step down at the end of the year and that Chief Transformation Officer Dan Frumkin will become interim head, effective Jan. 1.

