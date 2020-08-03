Metro Bank buys peer-to-peer lender RateSetter

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Metro Bank has agreed to buy peer-to-peer lender RateSetter for an initial payment of 2.5 million pounds ($3.27 million), it said on Monday.

An additional 500,000 pounds will be paid 12 months after completion subject to the satisfaction of certain criteria and up to 9 million pounds on the third anniversary of completion, subject to performance criteria, Metro said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7651 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

