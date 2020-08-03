MTRO

Metro Bank buys peer-to-peer lender RateSetter

Contributor
Carolyn Cohn Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Metro Bank has agreed to buy peer-to-peer lender RateSetter for an initial payment of 2.5 million pounds ($3.27 million), it said on Monday.

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Metro Bank has agreed to buy peer-to-peer lender RateSetter for an initial payment of 2.5 million pounds ($3.27 million), it said on Monday.

An additional 500,000 pounds will be paid 12 months after completion subject to the satisfaction of certain criteria and up to 9 million pounds on the third anniversary of completion, subject to performance criteria, Metro said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7651 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com; 44 207 542 6320; Reuters Messaging: carolyn.cohn.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MTRO

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More