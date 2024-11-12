Metro Bank Appoints New CFO Amidst Strategic Growth

Metro Bank (GB:MTRO) has released an update.

Metro Bank has announced the appointment of Marc Page as its new Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, effective November 12, 2024, following regulatory approval. This move is part of the bank’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its leadership team. Metro Bank continues to stand out in the banking sector for its exceptional customer service and a range of awards recognizing its inclusive culture and financial products.

