METRO AG Reaches Deal To Sell REAL Hypermarket Units

(RTTNews) - German food service company Metro AG said Tuesday that it signed a deal with a consortium of The SCP Group S.? r.l. and x+bricks AG to sell its hypermarket business and related business activities, or otherwise known as REAL. However, certain open issues are still under negotiation, Metro revealed.

As per the proposed deal, Metro would sell all its stake in REAL Hypermarkets unit for an enterprise value of about 1 billion euros. As per the commercial agreement, METRO said, it foresees a net cash inflow of about 0.3 billion euros.

METRO also said it continues to foresee over 1.5 billion euros in net proceeds from the sale of both Real and a majority stake in its Chinese operations, after taking into account all transaction costs.

