Metro AG Q1 Sales Rise, Despite Weak German Trading - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - German food service company Metro AG reported Wednesday that its total first-quarter sales increased 2.2 percent to 7.5 billion euros from last year's 7.4 billion euros, supported by positive currency effects. Total sales in local currency grew 1 percent.

Like-for-like sales in the quarter increased 1 percent in comparison to previous year.

In Germany, sales edged down 0.4 percent from last year to 1.3 billion impacted by a change in tobacco regulation. Meanwhile, sales grew 0.4 percent in Western Europe, excluding Germany, despite national general strikes in France.

In Russia, sales grew 2.5 percent, while like-for-like sales declined 5.3 percent. In Asia, sales increased 5.2 percent with a 3.2 percent growth in like-for-like sales.

Further, the company confirmed its sales and EBITDA outlook for the financial year 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.