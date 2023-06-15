Metro AG CFO Christian Baier To Resign, Effective Sept. 30

(RTTNews) - German food wholesaler Metro AG (MTTWF.PK) Thursday said it has reached an agreement with CFO Christian Baier, underwhich he will leave the firm as of September 30 to pursue other professional opportunities.

The company has initiated a search process for the position of Chief Financial Officer.

Baier has been with METRO since 2011. He held various management positions, including Group Director Strategy, Business Innovation and M&A as well as Chief Financial Officer of METRO Cash & Carry.

Baier was appointed to the Management Board of METRO AG in November 2016.

Jürgen Steinemann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of METRO, said, "Christian Baier has played a key role in transforming METRO from a conglomerate to a focused food wholesaler. With the completion of the portfolio adjustments and the definition of the new sCore strategy, the company is now entering a phase of consistent implementation of the wholesale strategy in the METRO countries."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.