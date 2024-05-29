Metrics Trust Updates Dividend Payment Schedule

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Units (AU:MOT) has released an update.

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust has announced an update to their dividend payment schedule due to a public holiday, impacting the previously communicated pay date. The distribution, which covers a one-month period, is for ordinary units fully paid and relates to the financial period ending May 31, 2024. The key dates include a record date of June 3, 2024, and an ex-date of May 31, 2024.

