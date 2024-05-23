Metrics Trust Declares New Dividend Payout

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Units (AU:MOT) has released an update.

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust has announced a new dividend distribution for its ordinary units at AUD 0.01270000 per unit. Shareholders on record as of June 3, 2024, will be eligible for the dividend, which is set to be paid out on June 10, 2024. The ex-dividend date is May 31, 2024, marking the deadline for investors to be entitled to the upcoming distribution.

