Metrics Real Estate Fund Announces Distribution Details

Metrics Real Estate Multi-Strategy Fund (AU:MRE) has released an update.
Metrics Real Estate Multi-Strategy Fund has announced a distribution of AUD 0.008 per fully paid unit stapled security, with key dates including an ex-date of November 29, 2024, and a payment date of December 9, 2024. This distribution pertains to the financial period ending on November 30, 2024, and highlights the fund’s ongoing financial activities.
