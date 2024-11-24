News & Insights

Metrics Real Estate Fund Announces Distribution Details

November 24, 2024 — 11:42 pm EST

Metrics Real Estate Multi-Strategy Fund (AU:MRE) has released an update.

Metrics Real Estate Multi-Strategy Fund has announced a distribution of AUD 0.008 per fully paid unit stapled security, with key dates including an ex-date of November 29, 2024, and a payment date of December 9, 2024. This distribution pertains to the financial period ending on November 30, 2024, and highlights the fund’s ongoing financial activities.

