News & Insights

Stocks

Metrics Master Reschedules Dividend Payment

May 29, 2024 — 03:12 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Metrics Master Income Trust (AU:MXT) has released an update.

Metrics Master Income Trust has announced an amendment to the payment date of its upcoming dividend for fully paid ordinary units due to the original date falling on a public holiday. The distribution, which relates to a one-month period ending 31/5/2024, will now be paid on a new date following the record date of 3/6/2024.

For further insights into AU:MXT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.