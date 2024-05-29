Metrics Master Reschedules Dividend Payment

Metrics Master Income Trust (AU:MXT) has released an update.

Metrics Master Income Trust has announced an amendment to the payment date of its upcoming dividend for fully paid ordinary units due to the original date falling on a public holiday. The distribution, which relates to a one-month period ending 31/5/2024, will now be paid on a new date following the record date of 3/6/2024.

