Metrics Master Income Trust Updates Dividend Details

Metrics Master Income Trust (AU:MXT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Metrics Master Income Trust has updated its dividend distribution details for its ordinary units, with the distribution relating to the financial period ending November 30, 2024. Investors should note the record date of December 2, 2024, and the ex-date of November 29, 2024. This update reflects actual figures following a previous announcement.

For further insights into AU:MXT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.