Metrics Master Income Trust Updates Dividend Details

December 04, 2024 — 09:57 pm EST

Metrics Master Income Trust (AU:MXT) has released an update.

Metrics Master Income Trust has updated its dividend distribution details for its ordinary units, with the distribution relating to the financial period ending November 30, 2024. Investors should note the record date of December 2, 2024, and the ex-date of November 29, 2024. This update reflects actual figures following a previous announcement.

