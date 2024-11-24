Metrics Income Trust Announces Upcoming Dividend

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Units (AU:MOT) has released an update.
Metrics Income Opportunities Trust has announced a dividend distribution of AUD 0.0111 per unit for its ordinary fully paid units, with the ex-date set for November 29, 2024, and payment date on December 9, 2024. Investors should mark their calendars for the record date on December 2, 2024, to be eligible for this distribution.
