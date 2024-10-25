Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Announces Upcoming Distribution

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Units (AU:MOT) has released an update.

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust has announced a distribution of AUD 0.0164 per unit for its ordinary fully paid units, with key dates including an ex-date of October 31, 2024, and a payment date of November 8, 2024. Investors should note the record date on November 1, 2024, to be eligible for this distribution. This announcement is relevant for shareholders looking to capitalize on the trust’s income opportunities.

For further insights into AU:MOT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.