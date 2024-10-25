News & Insights

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Announces Upcoming Distribution

October 25, 2024 — 01:29 am EDT

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Units (AU:MOT) has released an update.

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust has announced a distribution of AUD 0.0164 per unit for its ordinary fully paid units, with key dates including an ex-date of October 31, 2024, and a payment date of November 8, 2024. Investors should note the record date on November 1, 2024, to be eligible for this distribution. This announcement is relevant for shareholders looking to capitalize on the trust’s income opportunities.

