Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend Update

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust has updated its previous announcement regarding the distribution of dividends for its fully paid ordinary units, covering the financial period ending November 30, 2024. The record date for the dividend is set on December 2, 2024, with the ex-date being November 29, 2024. This update provides crucial timing details for investors eyeing potential income opportunities.

