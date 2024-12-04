News & Insights

Stocks

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend Update

December 04, 2024 — 09:57 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Units (AU:MOT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust has updated its previous announcement regarding the distribution of dividends for its fully paid ordinary units, covering the financial period ending November 30, 2024. The record date for the dividend is set on December 2, 2024, with the ex-date being November 29, 2024. This update provides crucial timing details for investors eyeing potential income opportunities.

For further insights into AU:MOT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.