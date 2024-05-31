MetLife's Preferred Stock, Series A Yield Pushes Past 7%

In trading on Friday, shares of MetLife Inc's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: MET.PRA) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.721), with shares changing hands as low as $24.56 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.77% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, MET.PRA was trading at a 0.28% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.45% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for MET.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on MetLife Inc's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A:

In Friday trading, MetLife Inc's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: MET.PRA) is currently up about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MET) are up about 0.5%.

