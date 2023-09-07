MetLife's Preferred Stock, Series F Yield Pushes Past 6%

In trading on Thursday, shares of MetLife Inc's 4.75% Depositary Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F (Symbol: MET.PRF) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1875), with shares changing hands as low as $19.77 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.99% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, MET.PRF was trading at a 20.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.08% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for MET.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on MetLife Inc's 4.75% Depositary Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F:

In Thursday trading, MetLife Inc's 4.75% Depositary Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F (Symbol: MET.PRF) is currently down about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MET) are down about 0.4%.

