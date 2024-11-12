MetLife's Preferred Stock, Series F Yield Pushes Past 5.5%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of MetLife Inc's 4.75% Depositary Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F (Symbol: MET.PRF) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1875), with shares changing hands as low as $21.58 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.33% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, MET.PRF was trading at a 12.28% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 5.37% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of MET.PRF shares, versus MET:

Below is a dividend history chart for MET.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on MetLife Inc's 4.75% Depositary Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F:

In Tuesday trading, MetLife Inc's 4.75% Depositary Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F (Symbol: MET.PRF) is currently down about 1.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MET) are up about 0.5%.

