MetLife's Preferred Stock, Series F Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

March 31, 2025 — 02:08 pm EDT

In trading on Monday, shares of MetLife Inc's 4.75% Depositary Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F (Symbol: MET.PRF) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1875), with shares changing hands as low as $19.77 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.56% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, MET.PRF was trading at a 20.32% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.48% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for MET.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on MetLife Inc's 4.75% Depositary Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F:

In Monday trading, MetLife Inc's 4.75% Depositary Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F (Symbol: MET.PRF) is currently down about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MET) are trading flat.

