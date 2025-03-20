MetLife's New Latin America Unit Generates 4.5M Active Customers

MetLife, Inc. MET recently announced that it has launched a new business unit named MetLife Xcelerator in Latin America, expanding its embedded insurance platform. This initiative is part of MetLife’s New Frontier strategy, which focuses on digital distribution and strategic partnerships to make insurance more accessible.

Its New Frontier strategy is expected to support its double-digit growth in adjusted earnings per share, along with delivering a 15-17% adjusted return on equity. MetLife has plans to expand into high-growth international markets by building on its strong foothold in Latin America and Asia. It aims to outpace market growth in emerging regions through innovative distribution strategies and diversified product and channel offerings.

Xcelerator integrates insurance products into digital platforms, such as e-wallets, retailers and financial services, making it easier for consumers to access coverage seamlessly. Since its launch in November 2023, the platform has gained 4.5 million active customers and generated over $200 million in premiums, fees and other income. Its operations are currently live in Mexico, Brazil and Chile.

The platform’s fast growth shows strong demand. By leveraging technology and a startup-like agile model, MetLife aims to scale operations across Latin America, improving customer experience and broadening insurance inclusion in the region. This reshapes how insurance is delivered, where traditional insurance penetration is low.

The initiative also positions the company as a leader in digital insurance innovation, giving it a competitive edge in an industry that’s rapidly shifting towards technology-driven solutions.

MET’s Price Performance

MetLife shares have gained 13.1% in the past year compared with the 6.7% growth of the industry it belongs to.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

MetLife currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked players in the broader Finance space are EverQuote, Inc. EVER, HCI Group, Inc. HCI and Palomar Holdings, Inc. PLMR, each presently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The consensus mark for EverQuote’s bottom line for 2025 is pegged at $1.18 per share, a 34.1% year-over-year jump. The stock has witnessed six upward estimate revisions in the past 30 days with no movement in the opposite direction. EVER beat earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, with an average surprise of 160.7%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HCI Group’s 2025 earnings per share indicates 102.2% year-over-year growth to $14.98. It beat earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, with an average surprise of 45.7%. The consensus mark for HCI’s current-year revenues signals a 17.5% increase from a year ago.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Palomar Holdings’ 2025 earnings per share indicates 31.8% year-over-year growth to $6.71. It beat earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, with an average surprise of 16.6%. The consensus mark for PLMR’s current-year revenues signals 38.9% growth from a year ago.

