MetLife's (MET) Unit Private Debt Portfolio Reaches $102.1B

MetLife, Inc.’s MET institutional asset management unit named MetLife Investment Management (MIM) recently unveiled that it originated $15.7 billion private placement debt during 2020 comprising 215 deals. Investments originated on the part of third party institutional clients worth $3.6 billion are part of the same.

Among MIM’s origination activity during last year, $9 billion was originated with respect to corporate transactions. While infrastructure origination amounted to $3.7 billion in 2020, structured credit transactions totaled $3 billion in the same time frame.

MIM’s corporate origination activity was varied across different industry sectors, with the investments made in the Professional Services and Healthcare & Life Sciences sectors. Investments made in the both the abovementioned sectors jointly made up around one-quarter of the $9 billion in corporate origination. While Renewable Power transactions accounted for roughly one-third of $3.7 billion infrastructure origination, residential mortgage and alternative asset financing transactions were the primary focus of private structured credit investments.

With the business activity resulting in addition of 85 credits, the value of MIM’s total private placement debt and private structured credit portfolio increased to $102.1 billion at 2020-end.

Its worth mentioning that MIM remained active during 2020 despite the COVID-19 triggered financial uncertainties. During March and April of 2020, the company’s completion of around $4 billion out of the total $15.7 origination activity of last year bears testament to the same. Amid a period of economic volatility, MIM has left no stone unturned to offer financing and liquidity solutions to clients. These solutions have been devised in a manner based on which companies and equity sponsors can grow operational cash balance and reduce debt burden, which in turn, is likely to shield them from volatile scenarios.

It has to be noted that MetLife, just like its subsidiary MIM, has been striving to alleviate the financial stress of retirement plan participants through its proven expertise in managing longevity risk and strong presence in the reinsurance space. The company has been steadily pursuing reinsurance agreements aimed at risk-sharing, reduction to risk exposure and limiting losses suffered. Utilizing their capabilities in pension risk transfer (PRT), MetLife has been actively undergoing deals for securing the future of their plan participants by assuring a guaranteed lifetime income among which the notable ones include those with Dow Inc. DOW, Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT and Weyerhaeuser.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have soared 87.9% in a year compared with the industry’s rally of 52.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.