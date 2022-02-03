MetLife's (MET) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

MetLife, Inc. MET reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted operating earnings of $2.39 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 52.8%. The bottom line also improved 6.9% over year.



Results were aided by solid contributions from its MetLife Holdings, Latin America and Asia businesses.

Behind the Headlines

MetLife’s adjusted operating revenues of $20 billion dipped 1.8% year over year However, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 19.8%.



Adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues excluding pension risk transfer (PRT) declined 1% year over year to $11.5 billion in the quarter under review.

Adjusted net investment income of $5.2 billion rose 7% year over year, courtesy of growth in variable investment income resulting from improved private equity returns.



Total expenses dipped 2.4% year over year to $18.7 billion in the fourth quarter owing to lower interest credited to policyholder account balances, policyholder dividends, amortization of DAC and VOBA, and lower other expenses.



Adjusted expense ratio excluding total notable items related to other expenses and PRT contracted 20 basis points (bps) year over year to 20.4%.

Adjusted book value per share of $77.12 dipped 2% year over year.



Adjusted return on equity excluding AOCI other than FCTA expanded 10 bps year over year to 15.3% in the quarter under review.

Segmental Performances



U.S.

Adjusted earnings in this segment tumbled 37% year over year to $640 million due to unfavorable underwriting. However, the same was partly offset by a better variable investment income.



Adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues amounted to $10.1 billion at the segment, which declined 5% year over year due to higher pension risk transfer sales.

Asia

Adjusted earnings of $586 million increased 19% on a year-over-year basis.



On constant currency (cc) basis, adjusted earnings increased 21% year over year, courtesy of an uptick in variable investment income and growing volumes along with favorable expense margins.



Adjusted premiums, fees & other revenues were down 6% year over year to $2 billion in the quarter under review. The same was flat on constant currency basis.

Latin America

Adjusted earnings in the segment totaled $125 million, comparing favorably with the year-ago quarter’s figure of $14 million. Adjusted earnings at cc of $125 million also surged from the year-ago quarter’s value of $12 million. This was driven by lower COVID-19 related claims.



Adjusted premiums, fees & other revenues of $962 million rose 10% year over year in the segment.

EMEA

Adjusted earnings from EMEA tumbled 48% year over year to $42 million. At cc, adjusted earnings decreased 45% year over year due to unfavorable underwriting associated with COVID-19 along with higher expenses and the exclusion of divested businesses in the current year.



Adjusted premiums, fees & other revenues of $621 million declined 12% year over year.

MetLife Holdings

Adjusted earnings from MetLife Holdings amounted to $482 million, which increased 13% from the prior-year quarter’s level. The upside came on the back of an improved variable investment income.



Adjusted premiums, fees & other revenues of $1.2 billion decreased 5% year over year in the third quarter.

Corporate & Other

Adjusted loss of $37 million decreased from the year-ago quarter’s loss of $198 million.

Financial Update

Total shareholders’ equity as of Dec 31, 2021 was $67.4 billion, down 9.5% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.

Share Repurchase Update

MET bought back shares worth $1.2 billion in the quarter under review.

2021 Update

Total revenues for the year rose 4.8% year over year.



Adjusted earnings, excluding total notable items, for the full year came in at $9.07, up 42% year over year. Adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues excluding pension risk transfer (PRT) increased 2% year over year.

Zacks Rank

Performance of Other Insurers

Of the insurance industry players that have reported fourth-quarter results so far, the bottom-line results of Old Republic International Corporation ORI, The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV and Brown & Brown, Inc. BRO beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.



