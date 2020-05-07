MetLife's (MET) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Lag
MetLife, Inc.’s MET first-quarter 2020 operating earnings of $1.58 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.97% and also improved 6.7% year over year.
Behind the Headlines
Though the company’s operating revenues of $15.5 billion were up 1% year over year, the same missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7%.
Adjusted premiums, fees & other revenues excluding pension risk transfer were up marginally 0.4% year over year to $11.2 billion.
Net investment income (adjusted) of $4.3 billion was up 1% year over year, driven by higher private equity income.
Total adjusted expenses of $13.7 million were up 0.6% year over year.
Adjusted expense ratio of 19.7% was down 80 basis points year over year.
Adjusted book value per share was $52.36, up 15% year over year.
Adjusted return on equity was 12.6%, down 110 basis points year over year.
MetLife Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
MetLife Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | MetLife Inc Quote
Quarterly Segment Details
United States
Adjusted earnings in this segment increased 8% year over year to $780 million on higher contribution in Retirement and Income Solutions, and Property and Casualty, partly offset by lower underwriting margins in the Group Benefits sub-segment.
Adjusted premiums, fees & other revenues were $6.2 billion, up 2% year over year owing to higher premiums in Group Benefits, and Property and Casualty sub-segments, partly offset by lower premiums in Retirement and Income Solution sub-segment.
Asia
Operating earnings of $351 million stayed flat year over year, attributable to volume growth, which in turn, was offset by less favorable underwriting, unfavorable equity markets and soft investment margins.
Adjusted premiums, fees & other revenues were $2.1 billion, down 2% on constant-currency basis.
Latin America
Operating earnings of $95 million were down 19% year over year due to lower equity returns, which impacted the Chilean encaje returns. Adjusted premiums, fees & other revenues were $921 million, up 8% on improved sales in Chile, Mexico and Brazil.
Operating earnings from EMEA decreased 6% year over year to $78 million, primarily due to lower equity markets and unfavorable underwriting.
Adjusted premiums, fees & other revenues of $697 million were up 8% year over year on constant-currency basis on the back of higher sales.
MetLife Holdings
Adjusted operating earnings from MetLife Holdings came in at $277 million, down 13% year over year.
Operating premiums, fees & other revenues were $1.2 billion, down 3% year over year.
Financial Update
As of Mar 31, 2020, shareholders’ equity was $65.9 billion, up 19.4% year over year.
Long-term debt as of the first-quarter end was $14.5 billion, up 7.4% sequentially.
Cash and cash equivalents of $24.1 billion as of Mar 31, 2020, were up 45.2% sequentially.
Zacks Rank & Peer Releases
MetLife currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Among other players in the insurance space that already reported first-quarter earnings, the bottom-line results of Principal Financial Group PFG, The Progressive Corp. PGR and The Travelers Companies TRV missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.36%, 19.3% and 9.03%.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Click to get this free report
The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV): Free Stock Analysis Report
The Progressive Corporation (PGR): Free Stock Analysis Report
MetLife Inc (MET): Free Stock Analysis Report
Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.