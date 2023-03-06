MetLife's (MET) Asset Management Unit Acquires Raven Capital

MetLife Inc’s MET asset management business MetLife Investment Management (“MIM”) has agreed to acquire Raven Capital Management, a U.S.-based private credit manager specializing in direct asset-based investments.This acquisition would add around $2.1 billion to MIM’s assets under management.

MetLife is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, employee benefits, annuities and asset management services catering to individual and institutional customers.

The acquisition of Raven Capital would help MetLife’s asset management arm, having $579.8 billion in assets under management (as of Dec 31, 2022), enhance the existing offerings of its investment management business.

Raven Capital, a privately owned alternative investment company, invests across the private credit spectrum focusing on middle-market direct asset-based financing, including origination, underwriting, execution and management.

Raven’s acquisition reflects MET’s efforts to strengthen its market position in the asset management business, expanding its offering in private credit investments.

However, it is evident from the intense competition faced by asset management companies due to increased regulation and changing client needs that companies need to strengthen their positions by means of expansion.Raven’s acquisition can act as a catalyst for MET’s growth by enhancing its product offerings and attracting a large customer base.

MET’s U.S. segment accounted for approximately 61% of its total sales in 2022. Moreover, MetLife Investment Management has a strong presence in the United States, with a general account portfolio consisting mainly of fixed-income securities and mortgage loans. Hence, Raven’s acquisition can strengthen MET’s asset management business in the United States and help boost its profit in the long run.

Price Performance

Shares of MetLife have lost 2.8% year to date compared with the industry’s decline of 1.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

