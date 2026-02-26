MetLife (XTRA:MWZ) Price Target Increased by 16.40% to 84.74

The average one-year price target for MetLife (XTRA:MWZ) has been revised to 84,74 € / share. This is an increase of 16.40% from the prior estimate of 72,80 € dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 72,12 € to a high of 96,54 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.85% from the latest reported closing price of 63,31 € / share.

There are 2,023 funds or institutions reporting positions in MetLife. This is an decrease of 209 owner(s) or 9.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MWZ is 0.23%, an increase of 7.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.60% to 581,830K shares.

Dodge & Cox holds 52,252K shares representing 8.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,660K shares , representing a decrease of 2.69%.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 38,791K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,665K shares , representing a decrease of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MWZ by 4.96% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 20,233K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,592K shares , representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MWZ by 51.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,331K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,293K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MWZ by 10.45% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,005K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,086K shares , representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MWZ by 11.46% over the last quarter.

