MetLife to buy Versant Health for $1.68 billion

Contributor
Abhishek Manikandan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Shannon Stapleton / Reuters

Insurer MetLife Inc has agreed to buy vision-care benefits company Versant Health for $1.68 billion from an investor group led by Centerbridge Partners and FFL Partners, it said on Thursday.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

