US Markets
MET

MetLife to buy PE-backed Versant Health for $1.68 billion

Contributor
Abhishek Manikandan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Shannon Stapleton / Reuters

Insurer MetLife Inc said on Thursday it will buy vision-care benefits company Versant Health for $1.68 billion from an investor group led by Centerbridge Partners and FFL Partners, to strengthen its vision insurance business.

Adds deal details, background

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Insurer MetLife Inc MET.N said on Thursday it will buy vision-care benefits company Versant Health for $1.68 billion from an investor group led by Centerbridge Partners and FFL Partners, to strengthen its vision insurance business.

The deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020, will add to the insurer's earnings and free cash flow, MetLife said.

Once the deal is completed, MetLife will become the third largest vision insurer in the U.S. by membership, according to the company.

The addition of Davis Vision and Superior Vision brands will establish MetLife as a leader in managed vision care, said Ramy Tadros, president of U.S. business for MetLife.

Versant was formed in 2017 after Centerbridge combined Superior Vision and Davis Vision, which it acquired in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

Linthicum, Maryland-based Versant has more than 33 million members in the United States across its vision care plans, according to its website.

Reuters reported last December Centerbridge Partners was exploring a sale of Versant Health, and that it hired Barclays BARC.L to run an auction.

CapM Advisors was MetLife's financial adviser, while Barclays and Centerview Partners LLC were Versant's financial advisers for the deal.

(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Abhishek.Manikandan@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6182 2702))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MET

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular